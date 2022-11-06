Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after buying an additional 717,779 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after buying an additional 633,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after buying an additional 427,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,024.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 192,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 353,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 157,339 shares during the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEQP opened at $29.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 117.44 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,048.00%.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

