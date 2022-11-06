Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 233.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.