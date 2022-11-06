Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,598,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,091,000 after acquiring an additional 448,084 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Open Text by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after buying an additional 760,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,953,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,642,000 after buying an additional 107,702 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 176.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

