Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 219.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 715.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 113.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

