Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 189 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 309,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

PB opened at $71.68 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

