Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 483 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tobam acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 943.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average is $180.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,281 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

