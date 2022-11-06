Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 6,951.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 44.9% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.82.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Vertical Research boosted their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.