Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 123.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,853 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at $23,968,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 150.6% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,513 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 24,953.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 544,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 166.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 348,391 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Gogo stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.25. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.26 million. Gogo had a net margin of 74.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

