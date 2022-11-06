Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 6,088 Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $679.00 million, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

