Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 451.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 195,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 159,910 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8,533.9% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMB stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

