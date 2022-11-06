Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 602.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 2,054.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,255,000 after acquiring an additional 479,274 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 3,341.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 361,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $12.40 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.56.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.