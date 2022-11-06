Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,277 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $119.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.11. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.81.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

