Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

