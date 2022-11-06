Van ECK Associates Corp Has $167,000 Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 975.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,268 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

IMO opened at $57.21 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

