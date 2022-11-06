Van ECK Associates Corp Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPNS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 595,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 10.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $978.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

