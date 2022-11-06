Van ECK Associates Corp Has $182,000 Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $156,410,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $20,845,000. 13D Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $11,722,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $11,342,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in LivePerson by 643.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 527,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 456,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

LivePerson Price Performance

LPSN opened at $10.44 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 44.25% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. The company had revenue of $132.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.