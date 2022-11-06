Van ECK Associates Corp Has $206,000 Stock Position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $819,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 4.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $10.86 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $602.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.49%.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

