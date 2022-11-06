Van ECK Associates Corp Has $240,000 Stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,119,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,074 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,895,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,668,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 699,781 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

