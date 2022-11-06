Van ECK Associates Corp Has $248,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Tobam acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $70.02 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

