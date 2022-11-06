Van ECK Associates Corp Has $271,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $142.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

