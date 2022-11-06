Van ECK Associates Corp Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PERI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Perion Network by 486.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PERI stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $971.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PERI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.