Van ECK Associates Corp Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 887.7% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after purchasing an additional 428,114 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at $3,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 87.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 268,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,515,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,214,000 after purchasing an additional 245,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Orion Office REIT from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orion Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $9.21 on Friday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.