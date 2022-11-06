Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ciena by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Ciena by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ciena by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $45.95 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $187,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,253 shares in the company, valued at $22,064,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,792 shares of company stock worth $1,753,062. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

