Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Camtek were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 981,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after buying an additional 337,110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CAMT opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $974.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camtek Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Camtek from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.