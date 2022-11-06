Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $164,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 228.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $42.88 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.