Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $211,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,891,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,377,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

