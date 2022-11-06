Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $218,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPCE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after buying an additional 5,773,466 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $9,602,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $7,637,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,709,000 after buying an additional 611,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,009.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 596,438 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $4.92 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

