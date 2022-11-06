Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after buying an additional 355,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,239,000 after buying an additional 64,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $98,850,000 after buying an additional 107,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 2.9 %

LPX stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.61. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.