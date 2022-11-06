Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNDM opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $686.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.89. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

