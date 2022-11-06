Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $219,000 Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 119,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 187,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 82,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

ZI stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

