Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $224,000 Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

