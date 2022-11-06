Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 870.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,120 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $24,514,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $16,250,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Consumer Edge cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

