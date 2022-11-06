Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 51,631 Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,631 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.62% of BIT Mining worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 371.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,062,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 837,029 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 224.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining in the first quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 66.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,860 shares during the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTCM stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. BIT Mining Limited has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

