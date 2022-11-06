Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 58 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $261.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.18. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

