Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 185,629 Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 27.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 12.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 30.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $2.03 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Monroe III bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith O. Cowan purchased 88,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 626,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,730.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310 in the last ninety days. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About Globalstar



Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

