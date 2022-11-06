Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 25.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

