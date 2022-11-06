Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 18.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 762,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after purchasing an additional 404,781 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,786,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,275,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Trading Up 2.9 %

GNTX opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

