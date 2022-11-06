Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.