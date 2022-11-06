Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 136.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,774,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,287,000 after buying an additional 1,602,560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3,538.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,356,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,947,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $333.43 million, a P/E ratio of 589.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

