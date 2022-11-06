Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.13% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 198,184 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,622,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 433,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 149,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 91,013 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,418,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLN opened at $16.30 on Friday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

