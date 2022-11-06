Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,172 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

NYSE:PPG opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

