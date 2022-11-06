Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 12,054 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Playtika were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter worth about $134,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter worth about $662,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Playtika by 94.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Playtika by 13.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Playtika by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PLTK opened at $9.31 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

