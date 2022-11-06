Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,769 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 607.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126,990 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 142.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 158,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 93,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 285.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 84,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $8,469,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of SMG opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.43. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

