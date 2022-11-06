Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,022 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 344,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $543.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.