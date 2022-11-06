Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,277 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 145.9% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 23.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 114.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 77.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.23. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $840.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 84.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

