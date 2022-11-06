Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 583 Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 226,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

SGML stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

