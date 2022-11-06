Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 667.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $736,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $149.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

