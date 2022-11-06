Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $146.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.50.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

