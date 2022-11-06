Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,452,000 after buying an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Visa Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,559,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,828,000 after purchasing an additional 191,870 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 639,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $64.88 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.