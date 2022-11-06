Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67.

